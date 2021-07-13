Menard Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Menard Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.96. 23,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,896. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.12 and a 12 month high of $199.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.53. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.