Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 72,542 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,607 shares of company stock valued at $12,947,894. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $164.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,870. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.29. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

