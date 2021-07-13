Menard Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Menard Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.68.

GS stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.87. The stock had a trading volume of 210,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $5.82. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

