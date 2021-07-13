Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 302 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Menard Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Square comprises 1.0% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $4,982,112.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,902,571.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,063,985 shares of company stock worth $245,745,401. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.48. The stock had a trading volume of 113,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.33. The firm has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 342.75, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.14 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.74.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

