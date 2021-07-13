MESEFA (SEFA) Achieves Market Cap of $43,942.95

MESEFA (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One MESEFA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MESEFA has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. MESEFA has a market capitalization of $43,942.95 and $2,091.00 worth of MESEFA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00044232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00110160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00157425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,059.08 or 0.99930287 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.37 or 0.00953288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002829 BTC.

MESEFA’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. MESEFA’s official website is mesefa.com . MESEFA’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESEFA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MESEFA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MESEFA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

