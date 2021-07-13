Michael Andrew Schemick Sells 66,666 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $1,795,982.04.

CERT stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,895. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

