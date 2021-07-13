Michael R. Egeck Sells 512,930 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70.

Leslie’s stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. 5,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,785. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

