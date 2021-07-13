Michael Raab Sells 2,534 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NYSE:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NYSE:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $17,966.06.
ARDX opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23.
About Ardelyx
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.