Michael Raab Sells 2,534 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NYSE:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NYSE:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $17,966.06.

ARDX opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

