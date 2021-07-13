MIK Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 83.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 858,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 389,493 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 309.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 83,952 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 108.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 272,659 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 405.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 111,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 89,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the first quarter worth $8,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

EB traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.00.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.