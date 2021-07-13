MIK Capital LP Buys Shares of 40,036 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 40,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,000. Dollar General accounts for approximately 3.0% of MIK Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after acquiring an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $142,597,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

DG traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.19. 41,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,478. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.61. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

