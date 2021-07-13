MIK Capital LP Lowers Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

MIK Capital LP cut its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 154,920 shares during the period. Urban Outfitters accounts for approximately 2.2% of MIK Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MIK Capital LP owned 0.16% of Urban Outfitters worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 637.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,494 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. 28,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,046 shares of company stock worth $3,330,147. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

