MIK Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 107,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The ODP by 26.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in The ODP during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The ODP by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in The ODP by 40.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $221,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,446.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $963,635. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ODP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,425. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

