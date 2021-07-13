Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stake Reduced by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,473.12. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

MTX stock opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.75. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.