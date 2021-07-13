Mirrored Microsoft Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.05 Million (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for $277.42 or 0.00840951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $31.05 million and approximately $2,221.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00044136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00110054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00157115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,039.02 or 1.00153143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.88 or 0.00957538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 111,933 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Microsoft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Microsoft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

