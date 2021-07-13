MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,081 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after acquiring an additional 199,080 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after acquiring an additional 628,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after acquiring an additional 268,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $312,858,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

