MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 6,736 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 40.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

