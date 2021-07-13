MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $291,000.

XMHQ stock opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72.

