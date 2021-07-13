MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 931.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 64,280 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after buying an additional 296,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $661,478.40. Insiders sold a total of 223,789 shares of company stock worth $41,192,892 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $193.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

