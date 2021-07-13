MML Investors Services LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $4,870,777,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,289 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,079 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.27. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion and a PE ratio of -91.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry Schuler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 956,668 shares of company stock valued at $92,554,132 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

