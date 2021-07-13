MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,930 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $173,686,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,750,000 after purchasing an additional 856,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $135.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.41. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.05 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

