MML Investors Services LLC Sells 26,121 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,121 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $178,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,768,000 after buying an additional 2,727,960 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 381.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after buying an additional 2,577,118 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 476.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,859,000 after buying an additional 2,300,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,956,000 after buying an additional 2,127,599 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RF opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

