Moffett Nathanson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Moffett Nathanson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQ. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.37.

NYSE SQ opened at $243.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square has a 1 year low of $111.14 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.75, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $25,007,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,063,985 shares of company stock worth $245,745,401. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $3,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Square by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Square by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

