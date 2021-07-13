Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.94.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $257.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

