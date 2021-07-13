monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNDY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock.

monday.com stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,678. monday.com has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $256.16.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

