MongoDB, Inc. (NYSE:MDB) Insider Thomas Bull Sells 4,250 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NYSE:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50.

Shares of NYSE MDB traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $353.53. The company had a trading volume of 21,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,781. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

