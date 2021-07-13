Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) CFO Sells $669,963.49 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49.

On Thursday, May 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $626,010.00.

MPWR traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.45. 328,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,372. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

