Morgan Stanley Lowers Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $40.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

