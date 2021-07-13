Morgan Stanley Raises Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $27.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBBY. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

BBBY stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 628.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 402,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

