Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke DSM presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $1.1771 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

