Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,832,619.69 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,401,472 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,076,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

MORN stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.93. The stock had a trading volume of 100,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,006. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.42 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $1,167,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Morningstar by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $2,301,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Morningstar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

