Mount Lucas Management LP Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after acquiring an additional 78,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

NYSE:DG traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.88. 18,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,478. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.61. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

