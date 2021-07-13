Mount Lucas Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. DaVita comprises 1.2% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in DaVita by 7,936.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVA stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.53. 3,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.22 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

