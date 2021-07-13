Mount Lucas Management LP Has $19.94 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,693 shares during the period. Kohl’s comprises about 5.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $19,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 34.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 623,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,175,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $733,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KSS traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $52.59. 24,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,288. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

