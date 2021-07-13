Mount Lucas Management LP Has $4.43 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up about 1.3% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Lennar by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.97. 28,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,455. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

