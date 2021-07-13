Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 1,078 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,920,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,530,000 after purchasing an additional 140,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 798,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 91,667 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 636,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after acquiring an additional 74,324 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 188.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 308,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 201,693 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 294,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 72,640 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.64. 4,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,210. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $30.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.