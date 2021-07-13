mPhase Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XDSL) CEO Purchases $100,650.00 in Stock

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XDSL) CEO Anshu Bhatnagar purchased 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Anshu Bhatnagar acquired 360,000 shares of mPhase Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00.

Shares of NYSE XDSL opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. mPhase Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

