MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price lifted by Acumen Capital from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded MTY Food Group to an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.25.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$68.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.43. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$25.88 and a 12 month high of C$68.70.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$118.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.1499999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

