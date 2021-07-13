MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$72.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$58.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.25.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$68.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.65. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$25.88 and a 52 week high of C$68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.43.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$118.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.1499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

