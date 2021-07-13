Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.05

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 24148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

