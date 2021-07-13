MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MPLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MultiPlan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

NYSE:MPLN opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. MultiPlan has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that MultiPlan will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,977,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MultiPlan (MPLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.