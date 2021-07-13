MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) One Day Volume Tops $137.27 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for $6.87 or 0.00021159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $119.56 million and approximately $137.27 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.09 or 0.00877867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005412 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

