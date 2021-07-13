Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NBRV. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NBRV opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

