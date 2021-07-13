Nancy Ferrara Sells 3,000 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $192,030.00.

Nancy Ferrara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voya Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $196,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00.

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.35. 1,090,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.35.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Voya Financial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 47,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $10,539,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.