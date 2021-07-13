NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:NSTG) Director Elisha W. Finney Sells 2,760 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:NSTG) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00.

NSTG traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, reaching $58.70. 277,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,535. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

