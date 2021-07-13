National Bank Financial Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$57.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSU. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 target price on Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$39.75 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.89.

TSE TSU traded down C$0.53 on Tuesday, reaching C$41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 149,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,683. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$152.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.36 million and a P/E ratio of 9.74. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$15.99 and a 1 year high of C$43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 1.6204294 EPS for the current year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

