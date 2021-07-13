Natus Medical Incorporated (NYSE:NTUS) Director Alice D. Schroeder Sells 2,934 Shares

Natus Medical Incorporated (NYSE:NTUS) Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66.

Shares of NYSE:NTUS opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

