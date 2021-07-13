Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.49% of Neenah worth $12,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Neenah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Neenah by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Neenah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neenah stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $866.57 million, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

