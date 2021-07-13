Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,306 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.49% of Neenah worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Neenah during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Neenah during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Neenah during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Neenah during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. Neenah, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $866.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.83.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

