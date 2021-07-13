Netlist, Inc. (NYSE:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki Sells 275,000 Shares of Stock

Netlist, Inc. (NYSE:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00.

NYSE NLST traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,963,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,021. Netlist, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

