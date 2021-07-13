Neural Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $78,034.34 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Neural Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $78,034.34 and $1,337.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neural Protocol Profile

NRP is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

